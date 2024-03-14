Threshold Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $373.56 million and $33.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03845341 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $38,359,230.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

