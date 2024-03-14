Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,036,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,303 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

