The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

