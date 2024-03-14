The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 773,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $203.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $115.19.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.