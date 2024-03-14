The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 940,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 476,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.