The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,766 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.12. 825,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.