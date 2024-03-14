The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 344,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $382.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

