The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lifted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

