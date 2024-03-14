The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.96

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 46023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

