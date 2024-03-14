The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.55. 194,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $397.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

