The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

BA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.81. 3,672,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,809. The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

