Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,305,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,128,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.58. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $519.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,512,829. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

