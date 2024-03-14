Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 14th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 35,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesco has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

