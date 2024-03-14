TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher Acquires 1,000 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher acquired 1,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TSE:TVK opened at C$53.96 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$61.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$977.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of C$228.09 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

