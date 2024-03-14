Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $704.15 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $704.15 million and approximately $72.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 684,993,459 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
