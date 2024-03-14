Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $206,809,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,329,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.