Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. Temenos has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $103.63.
About Temenos
