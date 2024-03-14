Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. Temenos has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $103.63.

Get Temenos alerts:

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.