Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Simon M. Lorne Sells 2,200 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

