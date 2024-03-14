Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 36,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 145,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 410,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

