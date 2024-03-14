Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.61. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $722.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

