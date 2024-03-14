Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.87.
Several research analysts recently commented on TECK.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Sentinel One Stock Is the Growth Story Goldman Sachs Is Buying
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Airship AI Holdings Is a Stock You Need to Know About
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.