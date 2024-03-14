Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$61.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.23. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The stock has a market cap of C$31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

