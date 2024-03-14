Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

TISI stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Team alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Stories

