Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,007 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $402.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.31. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.74 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

