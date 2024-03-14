Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,511 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $131.68 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

View Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.