Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 663,300 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,526 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 663,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.19% of Tapestry worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

