Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,008 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,583. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $336.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.