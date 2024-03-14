Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,585 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.34. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $118,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $35,850,195. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

