Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 10,797 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.