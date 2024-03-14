Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Regal Rexnord worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord



Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

