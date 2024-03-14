Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.20% of Vipshop worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

