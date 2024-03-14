Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.