Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.19 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,934 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Up 0.1 %

CHWY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.