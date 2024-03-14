Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.26 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,478 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

