Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,593 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SLM were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Up 0.5 %

SLM stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

