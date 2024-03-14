Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

