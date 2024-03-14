TD Securities Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $6.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

