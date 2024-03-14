Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

