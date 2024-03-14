TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $14.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.40. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

