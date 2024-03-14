Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 70.6 %

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 6,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.