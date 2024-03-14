Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in February

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 14th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLOFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 105,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
About Talon Metals
