Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 735,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

