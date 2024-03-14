Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $107,003.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $107,003.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $314,115.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,172,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,433,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
