T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $70.00.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

