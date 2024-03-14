T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,727 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $130,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,548,491,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,609,433 shares of company stock worth $751,592,429. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,489. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

