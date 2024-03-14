Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $561.20 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $360.11 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

