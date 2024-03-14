Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

