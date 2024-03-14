Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.