Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $421.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.