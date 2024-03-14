Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 837 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $188.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

