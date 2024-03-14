Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $188.96 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

